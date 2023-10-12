Fragbite Group acquires DICE alum studio Fall Damage

Swedish publisher Fragbite Group has added indie developer Fall Damage to its portfolio. At an upfront purchase priced at SEK 20 million (or $1.818 million), Fragbite has acquired "all outstanding shares" of the studio, which is expected to complete within the next two weeks.

Fall Damage was founded in 2017 by Dan Vaderlind, Mikael Kalms, Anders Gyllenberg, Mikael Kalms, and Markus Nyström. The four previously worked together at DICE on Star Wars Battlefront (2015), and also Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4.

The studio's debut title, the free-to-play shooter Alara Prime, has been in development since 2019. In the press release, Fragbite noted the game will "lay the foundation for several parallel revenue streams over time." Its plan is to help with its last stretch of development before securing a publisher for its intended late 2024 release.

"Today is the start of an exciting journey for us together in Fragbite Group, where the first step consists of completing Alara Prime and taking it to market," wrote Gyllenberg, the developer's CEO. "We have an extremely dedicated and professional team that now gets the opportunity to become part of a growing group."

Other developers that fall under the Fragbite umbrella include web3 developer Lucky Kat, Dead Cells co-publisher Playdigious, and mobile studio Prey Studios.