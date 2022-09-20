Former Sony Interactive Entertainment America president and CEO Shawn Layden has joined Tencent Games as a strategic advisor.

It's notable news for both Tencent and Layden, with the latter having spent close to a decade at Sony before departing in 2019 and the former currently attempting to expand its video game business outside of China.

Breaking the news on Linkedin, Layden said he's been brought in to advise, assist, and support the Tencent Games team as it attempts to "deepen" its activities within the games industry.

"We are at an epoch defining moment in gaming and interactive entertainment. There are many possible roads ahead but only a few are profound, broadening, inclusive, edifying, inspiring, and-or sustainable. I am thrilled to continue this journey of discovery and thank Tencent for the opportunity," continued Layden.

According to Linkedin, Layden has been working with Tencent Games since August 2022 but only recently announced the move. That means his appointment was made amid a huge spending spree at the Chinese company, with Tencent recently buying stakes in Mordhau developer Triternion, core Ubisoft shareholder Guillemot Brothers, and Elden Ring developer FromSoftware.

Those global investments look to be a response to tightening regulations in China, with Tencent and other companies being told to restrict playtime and spending on home soil in order to protect young players.