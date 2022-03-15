China proposes new regulations that would restrict playtime and spending in games

Chinese regulators have drafted new restrictions that would make it harder for tech companies like Tencent to profit from video games, live streaming, and social media platforms.

As reported by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the draft regulations have been published by the Cyberspace Administration of China and would force companies to create a "youth mode" for their services and games that enforces clear time, content, and spending restrictions.

The regulations specifically require companies to cap on one-off purchases and accumulative daily spending, and are apparently designed to "strengthen the responsibility" of platform operators when it comes to protecting minors.

Under the new rules, companies must also provide a relief system for young victims of internet abuse and publish an annual social responsibility report.

The Chinese government has already imposed playtime restrictions on players under the age of 18, and in August last year suggested that online gaming is akin to "spiritual opium."

You can read the SCMP's full report for more on the situation in China.