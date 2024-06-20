Focus Entertainment and Chants of Sennaar dev Rundisc renew partnership

Rundisc and Focus Entertainment will continue working together. The two companies renewed their business deal, meaning Focus gets publishing rights for the next project from the Chants of Sennaar studio.

Per Focus, that project is a "brand-new indie IP" rather than a sequel to the 2023 hit. While sales numbers on the adventure game haven't been disclosed, it received strong reviews, and was one of 2023's best games, according to Game Developer's Holly Green.

That the two are teaming up again speaks to how Focus sees Rundisc as a valuable partner to have on hand. Being a smaller studio isn't easy these days, and the relationship between indies and large publishers can be beneficial beyond sales.

Chants of Sennaar was published through Focus' Indie Series label, a deal which came about in 2022. At the time, Rundisc was looking for marketing partners, but things grew to a point where the French publisher elected to help release the game.

Other Indie Series titles include a currently unannounced project from Mad About Pandas and Douze Dixièmes' recently revealed Mio: Memories in Orbit.

Back in February, Rundisc art director Julian Moya spoke about creating the game's languages and culture, which can be read here.