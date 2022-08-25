Hours after Sony announced a price increase for the PlayStation 5 outside of the United States, Microsoft is now saying it doesn't plan to follow suit with its Xbox Series X|S. Speaking to Windows Central, a spokesperson for the Xbox maker said there's no plans to raise the price of its two systems in any territory.

"We are constantly evaluating our business to offer our fans great gaming options," said the spokesperson. "Our Xbox Series S suggested retail price remains at $299 (£250, €300) the Xbox Series X is $499 (£450, €500)."

Earlier this year, Microsoft bragged that the Xbox Series X|S was the best-selling Xbox generation, and it's doubtful they'd want that luck to change now.

Sony's reasoning for the PS5's jump in price was "adverse currency trends and high global inflation rates." As a result of the system's new price, PS5 consoles in regions such as Japan, Canada, and Mexico have seen price increases going up to 13 percent.

Along with Microsoft, Nintendo has previously stated that it doesn't intend to increase the price of its Nintendo Switch. However, that only extended to Japan, and it remains to be seen if that'll remain the case in the rest of the world. Back in July, Microsoft was evasive on the idea of a price increase, when asked by Bloomberg.

It should be noted, though, that Bloomberg's report indicated that Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo were all waiting for each other to make the call on a price increase before taking a stronger stance on the matter. Sony flinched first, but that doesn't mean the other two manufacturers are entirely out of the woods yet.