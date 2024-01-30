Sponsored By

Jumping from 2D to 3D.

Justin Carter

January 30, 2024

Screenshot of Extremely OK Games' Celeste 64.
Image via Extremely OK Games.

  • Extremely OK likes to commemorate Celeste's birthdays with new ways to play the game.

Celeste turned six years old last week, and to mark the occasion, developer Extremely OK Games has released a free 3D spinoff of the game.

Dubbed Celeste 64: Fragments of the Mountain, the new title was made by the original team within a week. The Itch.io page describes it as a "small, heartfelt platformer" clearly inspired by Mario 64.

Developers typically celebrate a game's birthday with special artwork, or maybe a sale. Not all of them are able to reimagine their game in another graphics style, which helps Celeste 64 stand out.

When Celeste first released in 2018, its success helped keep the platformer genre afloat after most triple-A studios abandoned it. And since the original was 2D, having a 3D spinoff is only fitting.

It also continues Extremely OK's habit of building upon the original in unconventional ways. As Kotaku notes, it celebrated Celeste's third birthday in 2021 with a sequel, Celeste 2: Lani's Trek.

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

