Sponsored By

Ex-Phoenix Labs devs reveal now scrapped 'Project Dragon' game

Concept art for Phoenix Labs' cancelled game reveals a fantasy crafting-RPG in the vein of Minecraft and Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

July 15, 2024

2 Min Read
Concept art for the now cancelled game "Project Dragon."
Image via Nicholas Kole/Phoenix Labs.

Developers laid off from Dauntless creator Phoenix Labs unveiled a game that almost was at the studio. Codenamed "Project Dragon," it was officially cancelled over the weekend, prompting several artists and the game's composer to reveal their work.

This past May, Phoenix laid off around 100 employees and canceled several projects in development. When studios kill projects, they don't always let staff (current or former) publicly speak on nor show off at length what they'd been working on.

According to principal concept artist Nicholas Kole, there were multiple internal attempts to save "Dragon" that went nowhere. In revealing his work, he called it "the largest ever art bomb of work I loved."

In Kole's words, "Dragon" would've been a multiplayer sandbox-RPG inspired by Minecraft and Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The project had been in development since 2021 and the studio's third project after 2023's Fae Farm.

A look at what "Project Dragon" could've been

For Cole, he showed concepts for several in-game creatures. One was influenced by pine cones (hence its name "Pinoceros"), and another by clay ocarinas.

Further art was revealed by co-developer Airborn Studios. Looking back on its contributions, Airborn called "Dragon's" situation "bittersweet," and lamented that players "won't be able to experience [our designs] the way it was intended to be."

project_dragon_concept.pngImage via Airborn Studios/Phoenix Labs.

Along with the art, composer Cris Velasco released one of the would-be game's tracks, calling it one of his favorite scores he ever made. "Now never to be heard in its entirely," he added.

Interestingly, Kole, who previously worked at Crash developer Toys for Bob, briefly mentioned a fifth game in that series that was also cancelled. He gave no details, but noted the eventual embargo break for that game would "break people's hearts."

At time of writing, Kole and other artists have said they'll reveal more from "Dragon" over time. So if the project sounds interesting, it would be worth checking back on those accounts from time to over the next several days.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Screenshot of Big Ben in the "Fallout London" mod for Bethesda's Fallout 4.
Business
Major Fallout 4 mod can't be played on Epic Game Store versions of the gameMajor Fallout 4 mod can't be played on Epic Game Store versions of the game
byJustin Carter
Jul 15, 2024
1 Min Read
Concept art for the now cancelled game "Project Dragon."
Business
Ex-Phoenix Labs devs reveal now scrapped 'Project Dragon' gameEx-Phoenix Labs devs reveal now scrapped 'Project Dragon' game
byJustin Carter
Jul 15, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
SKALD: Against the Black Priory is an old school CRPG with modern sensibilitiesSKALD: Against the Black Priory is an old school CRPG with modern sensibilities
byJoel Couture
Jul 11, 2024
12 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Book Excerpt: Designing Games Meant for SharingBook Excerpt: Designing Games Meant for Sharing
byIoana-Iulia Cazacu
Jul 9, 2024
25 Min Read
A farmlike Homestead from Guild Wars 2.
Design
Guild Wars 2's player housing pushes decorating over land grabsGuild Wars 2's player housing pushes decorating over land grabs
byBryant Francis
Jun 28, 2024
7 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Audio
GDC 2024 Dial Up the Diegetics: Musical Sound EffectsGDC 2024 Dial Up the Diegetics: Musical Sound Effects
byWinifred Phillips
Jul 15, 2024
6 Min Read
thumbnail
Programming
Deep dive: The design and implementation of object poolsDeep dive: The design and implementation of object pools
byHerman Tulleken
Jul 15, 2024
23 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Are space shooter games still 'a rite of passage'?Are space shooter games still 'a rite of passage'?
byAndrew Sataiyah
Jul 12, 2024
9 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan