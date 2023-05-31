Ex-God of War Ragnarok audio director Frank Favre joins 1047 Games

Frank Favre, audio director for Sony Santa Monica, has joined Splitgate developer 1047 Games on its next project.

The studio announced its new hire, calling Favre's inclusion its fourth director-level position this year. Back in March, it brought on a trio of ex-Ubisoft and 2K staffers to direct departments such as player engagement, art, and animation.

Beyond Sony Santa Monica on God of War: Ragnarok, Favre's previous credits include Junction Point (Epic Mickey: The Power of Two) and Vigil Games (Darksiders). He's also done contract work for 343 Industries (Halo Infinite) and id Software (Doom Eternal) and one of many "high-level additions" to 1047's audio team.

At his new studio, Favre will help deliver a "peerless audio experience" for the developer's next Splitgate title. The original Splitgate was in Early Access for a year, and the day it entered Version 1.0, 1047 announced the game's development would end.

Thus far, the developer has simply said its unannounced Splitgate game would be more of a "long-term game" than the original shooter. Similarly, the game will continue to be free-to-play and maintain the portal-heavy arena shooter mechanics that drew attention to the first Splitgate in the first place.

Favre's hiring at 1047 Games coincides with another ex-Sony Santa Monica alum joining another studio. Raf Grassetti, who worked as an art director for the God of War developer, announced earlier today that he'd joined Netflix Games to work on an original multiplatform title.