Rafael "Raf" Grassetti, the art director behind Sony Santa Monica's latest entries in the God of War series, is leaving the studio. The industry veteran announced his departure on Twitter earlier today, after spending "over a decade" at the studio.

"Today is my last day at Sony after over a decade of being a part of this incredible journey," he wrote. "It's bittersweet, but above all, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the countless opportunities I've been fortunate to have Sony has been my second home, and I'm immensely grateful to be involved so deeply with God of War."

Before joining Sony Santa Monica, Grassetti was a character artist on games like The Order: 1886 and Mass Effect 3.

Over the years, he's maintained an art career outside of game development, working on illustrations for DC, Marvel, and Image Comics, and toy and statue designs for Sideshow, Hasbro, and McFarlane Toys.

Grassetti's departure appears to have been some time in the making. He added on Twitter that soon be sharing news on the next step in his journey.

The studio's Twitter account replied with a "thank you" for all his contributions.