Epic Games Store allows Adults Only games...if they're blockchainEpic Games Store relaxes "Adults Only" rating ban to allow blockchain games
The Epic Games Store's stance on Adults Only games gets a slight exception for blockchain titles.
December 21, 2023
At a Glance
- A policy adjustment means Adult Only games can launch on EGS, provided the ESRB rating was due to a game's blockchain usage.
Epic Games has adjusted its policy toward Adults Only games on its titular store platform.
The change still bans the overwhelming majority of games that have received that ESRB rating, while also introducing an exception for AO-rated blockchain games, so long as the rating was granted due to their use of the controversial tech.
Earlier in the week, Epic re-listed the games Gods Unchained and Striker Manager 3. Both titles were removed after the ESRB gave them their AO ratings, prompting a change on Epic's end.
If a game releases on the EGS with NFT or blockchain implementation, that material can't promote gambling, pornography or hateful content, and so on.
Before putting blockchain titles under the rating, the last AO game to come out was Hatred back in 2015. 2018's Agony received the rating, but developer Madmind changed the content so it was recategorized to M.
Epic's NFT history
When blockchain and NFTs were still getting off the ground, the game industry was mixed on it. Many saw it as a solution looking for a problem, while others were ready to go all-in on it as a potential revenue source.
Valve ruffled feathers in 2021 when chose to ban the technology from existing on Steam. Epic CEO Tim Sweeney later gave an open invitation for blockchain developers to bring their works to the EGS.
In summer 2022, Epic started letting NFT and Web3 games exist on its storefront, distinguishing it from Valve's stance against the technology. Even with the rating attached, the developer is still making good on its promise.
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Latest News
Phantom inspiration and the ethical auteur with Xalavier Nelson Jr.Dec 08, 2023
Designing Killer Queen: from playground experiment to modern arcade sensationOct 18, 2023
Rod Humble and King Choi illustrate the ambition of Life By YouSep 22, 2023
Practical indie marketing advice with Steam expert Chris Zukowski - Game Developer Podcast ep. 34Sep 01, 2023