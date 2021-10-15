informa
/
/
Announcements
Alert
We are currently working to fix issues with cut-off articles and incorrect URLs. Click here to report an issue.
News
Gamasutra is now Game Developer! Click here to learn more about the change, what's new on the website, and what's next!
PreviousNext
News

Valve bans cryptocurrency games and NFTs from Steam

Valve really put the "block" in "blockchain" with this move.
Bryant Francis
Senior Editor
October 15, 2021

Valve has informed developers that it will no longer be allowing games built on blockchain technology that issue or allow for the exchange of cryptocurrencies or NFTs (non-fungible tokens) on Steam.

This morning the company reached out to developers like SpacePirate Games, the team behind Age of Rust to inform them of the policy change, which is now officially listed under Valve's Rules and Guidelines for game developers. SpacePirate chose to remove Age of Rust from Steam rather than remove its cryptocurrency assets, since the whole raison d'etre of Age of Rust is to let players earn NFT assets by solving puzzles. 

This is welcome news for developers concerned both about the growing impact of cryptocurrencies on climate change (some currencies can emit more CO2 than small nations), and for developers worried about the numerous crypto scams that have cost purchasers thousands, and sometimes millions of dollars. 

Valve's interest in banning crypto products may be less about the environment and more its continued distaste for games that treat digital items as real-world assets. In 2019, it altered how Counter-Strike loot works to counter money laundering. At the time, players could earn loot boxes for free playing Counter-Strike, but could only open them by buying (or trading for) keys from Valve for real money.

By the time the key system was shut down, Valve stated that "nearly all key purchases that end up being traded or sold on the marketplace are believed to be fraud-sourced."

We've reached out to Valve for comment on this policy change, and will update our story if they respond.

Latest Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions

Bellevue, Washington
08.27.21
Combat Designer

Xbox Graphics

Redmond, Washington
08.27.21
Senior Software Engineer: GPU Compilers

Insomniac Games

Burbank, California
08.27.21
Systems Designer

Deep Silver Volition

Champaign, Illinois
08.27.21
Senior Environment Artist
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more