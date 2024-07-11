Embracer secures €600 million revolving credit facility after brutal restructure
'We have strengthened our financial structure and responsibly reduced our financial leverage.'
July 11, 2024
Embracer has secured a new €600 million revolving credit facility with a two-year tenor.
The Swedish conglomerate has an option to extend its new credit line for an additional year and claims it will help reduce interest expenses through "improved terms and a reduced financial leverage."
The new facility will replace Embracer's remaining SEK 4.8 billion (€420 million) revolving credit facility, which matures in May 2025.
"Thanks to the significant measures taken throughout the current calendar year, we have strengthened our financial structure and responsibly reduced our financial leverage," said Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors. "This step is part of our transition to becoming a leaner and more focused company."
Embracer's brutal layoffs
That transition saw Embracer reduce its head count by over 4,500 employees as part of a sweeping restructuring program that brought mass layoffs and significant divestments.
The decision to downsize was made after Embracer spent years throwing cash at mergers and acquisitions, but the company eventually said it needed to move out of "heavy-investment-mode" to become a "highly cash-flow generative business."
It has since sold major assets such as Gearbox Entertainment and Saber Interactive, cancelled over 80 projects, shuttered a number of studios, and laid off vast swathes of its workforce.
The company subsequently split its business into three individual, publicly-listed entities. In its latest financial report, Embracer outlined plans to release 70 projects during the fiscal year ending in March 2025. It also recently introduced a new AI policy it claims will "massively enhance" development and its wider business operations.
Read more about:Top Stories
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Behind the GDC scenes with Beth Elderkin and Sam Warnke: Game Developer Podcast ep. 43May 15, 2024
What to do about Game Engines with Rez Graham and Bryant Francis: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 42April 30, 2024
Road to the IGF 2024 with Joel Couture: Game Developer Podcast ep. 41March 15, 2024
Accessibility and fancy footwork with GLYDR's John Warren - Game Developer Podcast ep. 40February 28, 2024