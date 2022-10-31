informa
EA announces its three-game partnership with Marvel

Electronic Arts' new partnership with Marvel marks its first big step into the superhero games business.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
October 31, 2022
Teaser image for Marvel and EA's Iron Man video game.

Electronic Arts has announced that its partnership with Marvel will span "at least three" action-adventure games for console and PC platforms. This news follows the announcement of an Iron Man game from Motive Studios this past September. 

Wrote EA's COO Laura Miele, "This is a remarkable moment for our developers as well as our players and fans. We look forward to welcoming Marvel into the EA family of creators and know this collaboration will produce exceptional experiences for our players."

This is the first instance in which Marvel's partnership with a triple-A studio has a set number attached to it. Insomniac Games will have made four Marvel games by the time Marvel's Wolverine comes out, and its deal with Square Enix seems to have only amounted to two titles. 

Given how popular Marvel's been in theaters for nearly 15 years, and how successful recent superhero games have been, it's understandable that EA would try now to get in on the superhero market.

Motive's upcoming Iron Man game will also mark EA's first Marvel game since 2005's Marvel Nemesis: Rise of the Imperfects

Other developers partnering with Marvel include SkyDance New Media, Firaxis and Second Dinner, the latter of which created the recent mobile hit Marvel Snap

