News

Skydance New Media partners with Marvel for debut AAA project

The studio was formed in November 2019 and is overseen by industry veteran Amy Hennig.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
October 29, 2021

Skydance New Media, the game studio formed by Skydance Interactive in 2019 and led by Amy Hennig and Julian Beak, is partnering with Marvel for its debut project.

The pair will combine to create a "narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure game" set within the Marvel Universe.

The project is being billed as an "original story," and will be Skydance New Media's first stab at fulfilling its remit of creating titles that offer "the visual fidelity of television and film."

"I can't imagine a better partner than Marvel for our first game," said Hennig, who's serving named president of Skydance New Media. "The Marvel Universe epitomizes all the action, mystery and thrills of the pulp adventure genre that I adore and lends itself perfectly to an interactive experience."

Skydance said it has assembled a team with reams of AAA experience to help shape the mystery Marvel project, and indicated the title will be heading to traditional platforms alongside emergent streaming services.

