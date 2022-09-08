informa
EA announces Battlefield campaign to be developed by new studio Ridgeline Games

Formed by Halo veteran Marcus Lehto, Ridgeline Games will develop a story campaign set within the universe of the Battlefield franchise.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
September 08, 2022
Cover art for Electronic Arts' Battlefield 2042.

Publisher Electronic Arts has revealed that its Seattle studio Ridgeline Games will be responsible for creating the campaign for a game set in the Battlefield universe. Ridgeline was formed in October by Marcus Lehto, one of the creators of Halo during its time at original developer Bungie. 

"It's a great honor to have the opportunity to collaborate with DICE and Ripple Effect (formerly DICE LA) and lead the charge on expanding the narrative, storytelling and character development opportunities in the Battlefield series," said Lehto. 

After leaving Bungie, Lehto went on to found V1 Interactive, makers of the 2020 shooter Disintegration. V1 closed its doors in March 2021, nearly a full year after the game had been released. 

Following the rocky launch of Battlefield 2042 in 2021, EA announced that Respawn Entertainment founder Vince Zampella would be taking charge of the franchise, and that it would go beyond original developer DICE. Zampella says his aim is to create a wide Battlefield universe that spanned multiple developers. 

What's interesting about this is that Ridgeline is being tapped to develop specifically a Battlefield campaign. Whenever a game in the series has had a campaign, it's been handled in-studio by the same team working on its multiplayer mode.

“We’re continuing to invest in the future of the franchise by bringing in new talent and perspectives,” said Zampella about Ridgeline. "With Marcus and his team at Ridgeline Games joining the world-class global team we have already in place, Battlefield is in the strongest position to succeed.”

