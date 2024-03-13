Discord will allow devs to make in-app games and server-free apps

Beginning next week, Discord developers will be able to make games and apps to be used directly inside the popular chat platform.

On March 18, the Embedded App SDK will let developers build embedded apps. The SDK has been used for the Activities tab by select developers, but is now being made for the wider creator public.

Embedded apps will be inside the Activities iframe, which spans various social like watching YouTube videos or playing minigames.

Discord has been on a social focus since 2022, when it introduced an app directory and the Activities tab. As of last October, devs were able to monetize their apps, provided these met platform requirements.

"We want Discord to be where your App gets its start," the company wrote. "We want Discord to grow into the best place for developers to do it all: build, share, distribute, be discovered, and monetize their work."

Along with the SDK, Discord will let developers determine whether their app are server-specific or open for all to use. The latter lets users save apps to their general Discord account.

"We want it to be easier for users to access apps," explained Discord. "We're experimenting with a way for users to add apps to their accounts to use in spaces they're in across Discord."

Like the Embedded App SDK, this feature will be available starting March 18.

Finally, Discord is holding its second annual App Pitch. Developers who pitch their prototype app ideas and get approved will receive up to $30,000 in funding.

As noted by The Verge, 2023's winners included AI tools, an artist-focused app, and a city-building minigame. This year's pitches are focused on Activities.

Those wanting to pitch (or find out the eligibility requirements) can go here for more information. Pitching will open on April 1 and run until May 1.