Sponsored By

Discord will allow devs to make in-app games and server-free apps

Discord heard you like apps, so it's letting you make apps inside the apps.

Justin Carter

March 13, 2024

2 Min Read
Logo for chat platform Discord.
Image via Discord.

At a Glance

  • Discord's next developer-focused update offers more freedom to make and release apps for the platform.

Beginning next week, Discord developers will be able to make games and apps to be used directly inside the popular chat platform.

On March 18, the Embedded App SDK will let developers build embedded apps. The SDK has been used for the Activities tab by select developers, but is now being made for the wider creator public.

Embedded apps will be inside the Activities iframe, which spans various social like watching YouTube videos or playing minigames.

Discord has been on a social focus since 2022, when it introduced an app directory and the Activities tab. As of last October, devs were able to monetize their apps, provided these met platform requirements.

"We want Discord to be where your App gets its start," the company wrote. "We want Discord to grow into the best place for developers to do it all: build, share, distribute, be discovered, and monetize their work."

Along with the SDK, Discord will let developers determine whether their app are server-specific or open for all to use. The latter lets users save apps to their general Discord account.

"We want it to be easier for users to access apps," explained Discord. "We're experimenting with a way for users to add apps to their accounts to use in spaces they're in across Discord."

Like the Embedded App SDK, this feature will be available starting March 18.

Finally, Discord is holding its second annual App Pitch. Developers who pitch their prototype app ideas and get approved will receive up to $30,000 in funding.

As noted by The Verge, 2023's winners included AI tools, an artist-focused app, and a city-building minigame. This year's pitches are focused on Activities.

Those wanting to pitch (or find out the eligibility requirements) can go here for more information. Pitching will open on April 1 and run until May 1.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Graphic showing five planned prototypes projects from developer Keoken Interactive.
Business
Keoken Interactive unveils prototypes in 'last resort' to gain fundingKeoken Interactive unveils prototypes in 'last resort' to gain funding
byJustin Carter
Mar 13, 2024
2 Min Read
Headshot of Obsidian Entertainment artist Terry Hess.
Business
Obituary: Terry Hess, Obsidian artist, has passed awayObituary: Terry Hess, Obsidian artist, has passed away
byJustin Carter
Mar 13, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A gray-faced man in a trench coat tells a character not to worry - they're a murderer
Design
How General Hospital and Junji Ito lead to the hilarious horrors of Anthology of the KillerHow General Hospital and Junji Ito lead to the hilarious horrors of Anthology of the Killer
byJoel Couture
Mar 13, 2024
15 Min Read
Four tall ships sail the waters in Sea of Thieves.
Production
How Flix Interactive aimed to be a good co-development shipmate on Sea of ThievesHow Flix Interactive aimed to be a good co-development shipmate on Sea of Thieves
byAlan Wen
Mar 13, 2024
6 Min Read
A vaporware portrait of Jeff Minter.
Design
How the iconic Jeff Minter stays inspired after 43 llama-filled years of game developmentHow the iconic Jeff Minter stays inspired after 43 llama-filled years of game development
bySam Machkovech
Mar 12, 2024
22 Min Read
Several robots in a shootout on a platform floating in water
Design
RAM: Random Access Mayhem's body-swapping mechanic was born from playing roguelikesRAM: Random Access Mayhem's body-swapping mechanic was born from playing roguelikes
byJoel Couture
Mar 12, 2024
11 Min Read
The logo for Giant Skull.
Business
Former Star Wars Jedi director unveils new single-player game studio Giant SkullFormer Star Wars Jedi director unveils new single-player game studio Giant Skull
byBryant Francis
Mar 12, 2024
4 Min Read
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Business
Our Industry Needs a Change
Featured Blog | Our Industry Needs a Change

Mar 13, 2024

Design
The Upside of Using Culture and Personal Stories as Game Pillars
The Upside of Using Culture and Personal Stories as Game Pillars

Mar 13, 2024

Design
The Lessons Learned From Palworld's Success
Featured Blog | The Lessons Learned From Palworld's Success

Mar 8, 2024

Latest Podcasts
See all