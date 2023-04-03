Devolver Digital acquires Gato Roboto dev Doinksoft

Devolver Digital has made another developer acquisition, this time for Doinksoft. The publisher made the announcement on Twitter, and this marks its first acquisition of 2023.

In a separate video of its own, Doinksoft referred to itself as "now Devolver's problem."

Founded in 2019, Doinksoft is best known for the 2019 game Gato Roboto. Since then, it and Devolver have had a good working relationship, as they partnered again on 2022's physical-only game Demon Throttle, and are due for a repeat with Gunbrella later this year.

Since its inception in 2009, Devolver has grown into a larger publishing space for indie developers. In 2020, it made its first acquisition with Serious Sam developer Croteam, followed by publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment the following year.

In 2021, Devolver acquired indie studios Nerial (of the Reigns series), Firefly Studios (Stronghold series), and Dodge Roll (Enter the Gungeon).