Detroit Beyond Human sells over 10 million copies in over six years

Quantic Dream announced its narrative adventure Detroit Become Human has sold over 10 million units since its 2018 launch.

"We are extremely grateful to each and everyone out there who played the game," wrote co-CEO Guillaume de Fondaumière. "You mean the world to us, and we couldn't have achieved this incredible milestone without every single one of you!"

Interestingly, de Fondaumière emphasized the number covered paid units across PlayStation 4 and PC. In 2019, over a year after its initial PS4 launch, Sony made it "free" for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

To date, Detroit remains Quantic Dream's best-selling game in its 27-year lifetime. The studio has previously touted its commercial success several times, and as of last December, it had sold 9 million copies.

In 2023, Quantic Dream reported a "significant" sales increase for Heavy Rain and Beyond Two Souls on PC. The three titles, which initially started as PlayStation 3 and 4 exclusives, came to Steam on the same day and are its only games on the platform.

The developer has since moved on to focus on Star Wars Eclipse, but Detroit got a small follow-up in the spinoff manga Detroit: Become Human Tokyo Stories by Kazami Sawatari and Moto Sumida.