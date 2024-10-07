Sponsored By

Detroit Beyond Human sells over 10 million copies in over six years

Quantic Dream's 2018 cyberpunk adventure continues to be its best-selling title of its five-game run.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

October 7, 2024

1 Min Read
Screenshot from 2018's Detroit Become Human.
Image via Quantic Dream.

Quantic Dream announced its narrative adventure Detroit Become Human has sold over 10 million units since its 2018 launch.

"We are extremely grateful to each and everyone out there who played the game," wrote co-CEO Guillaume de Fondaumière. "You mean the world to us, and we couldn't have achieved this incredible milestone without every single one of you!"

Interestingly, de Fondaumière emphasized the number covered paid units across PlayStation 4 and PC. In 2019, over a year after its initial PS4 launch, Sony made it "free" for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

To date, Detroit remains Quantic Dream's best-selling game in its 27-year lifetime. The studio has previously touted its commercial success several times, and as of last December, it had sold 9 million copies.

In 2023, Quantic Dream reported a "significant" sales increase for Heavy Rain and Beyond Two Souls on PC. The three titles, which initially started as PlayStation 3 and 4 exclusives, came to Steam on the same day and are its only games on the platform.

The developer has since moved on to focus on Star Wars Eclipse, but Detroit got a small follow-up in the spinoff manga Detroit: Become Human Tokyo Stories by Kazami Sawatari and Moto Sumida.

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Link in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Business
Saudi wealth fund considering increased stakes in Japanese game devsSaudi wealth fund considering increased stakes in Japanese game devs
byJustin Carter
Oct 7, 2024
1 Min Read
Master Chief in the Unreal Engine 5-made "Project Foundry."
Business
343 Industries rebrands to Halo Studios, picks Unreal Engine to help revitalize the franchise343 Industries rebrands to Halo Studios, picks Unreal Engine to help revitalize the franchise
byJustin Carter
Oct 7, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A screenshot from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind
Business
Digital Eclipse's retro balancing act is about courting bigger partnersDigital Eclipse's retro balancing act is about courting bigger partners
byBryant Francis
Oct 7, 2024
4 Min Read
A Tommy Gun lays upside down behind a stack of books with a pair of spectacles atop them.
Design
Why are so few games set in the Prohibition era?Why are so few games set in the Prohibition era?
byEmma Withington
Oct 4, 2024
9 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Starstruck: Hands of Time is a rhythm game that lets you use your old guitar peripheralsStarstruck: Hands of Time is a rhythm game that lets you use your old guitar peripherals
byJoel Couture
Oct 3, 2024
8 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Marketing
My tips for avoiding newbie mistakes at Tokyo Game ShowMy tips for avoiding newbie mistakes at Tokyo Game Show
byMatthieu Lu
Oct 7, 2024
8 Min Read
thumbnail
Art
Why art tests fail artists and the game dev industryWhy art tests fail artists and the game dev industry
byRogelio Delgado
Oct 3, 2024
4 Min Read
thumbnail
Production
How to get maximum benefit (and fun) from participating in a game jamHow to get maximum benefit (and fun) from participating in a game jam
byPavel Bokai-Poltavetz
Sep 26, 2024
11 Min Read