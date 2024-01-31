Ahead of the release of Destiny 2: The Final Shape in June, game director Joe Blackburn has announced his upcoming departure from Bungie.

Blackburn revealed his exit on Twitter, saying he'll leave as the expansion faces an "end-to-end" playtest in February. While vague, he said he'll "head on a new adventure outside the walls of Bungie."

During his time as the shared shooter's director, Blackburn was one of the game's more public figures alongside the community team. He's also the first departure after the studio's late 2023 layoffs.

He first joined Bungie in 2017 as a designer for Destiny 2 and its Shadowkeep expansion. From there, he took over directing the game from Luke Smith, starting with Destiny 2: The Witch Queen in 2022.

Going forward, Bungie veteran Tyson Green will take over as the game's director. Green joined the studio in 1999 with Myth II and has been a level and mission designer on the Destiny and Halo games.

"Getting to be a part of the Destiny 2 team has been the privilege of a lifetime," said Blackburn. "I am and will forever [be] a lifelong Bungie fan and believer in what the teams within its walls are capable of."

Destiny 2: The Final Shape will be released on June 4 and is being internally regarded as a potential lifesaver for the studio. What's next for the shooter after it and Blackburn's leave is currently uncertain.