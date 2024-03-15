Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor has now hit 1 million copies sold, according to developer Funday Games.

The Early Access shooter released on February 14, and within a week, sold 500,000 copies. At its peak, the spinoff had around 57,000 players concurrent.

"Thank you for joining and supporting us on this journey!" wrote Funday.

For comparison, the original Deep Rock Galactic released in Early Access in 2018, and sold 2 million units three years later. Franchise recognition appears to go a long way, even as the game's player count has been in the low ten-thousand range.

As of this past January, Galactic has sold 8 million units altogether. Time will tell how Survivor fares, but if nothing else, it's showing that the co-op shooter franchise has some extra legs.