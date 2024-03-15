Sponsored By

The original Deep Rock Galactic sold 2 million copies in three years, and its newest spinoff has reached half that in considerably less time.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

March 15, 2024

Dwarves in combat in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor.
IMAGE VIA FUNDAY GAMES/GHOST SHIP GAMES.

At a Glance

  • Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor's sales milestone is sharply contrasted with its declining playerbase since its big launch week.

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor has now hit 1 million copies sold, according to developer Funday Games.

The Early Access shooter released on February 14, and within a week, sold 500,000 copies. At its peak, the spinoff had around 57,000 players concurrent.

"Thank you for joining and supporting us on this journey!" wrote Funday.

For comparison, the original Deep Rock Galactic released in Early Access in 2018, and sold 2 million units three years later. Franchise recognition appears to go a long way, even as the game's player count has been in the low ten-thousand range.

As of this past January, Galactic has sold 8 million units altogether. Time will tell how Survivor fares, but if nothing else, it's showing that the co-op shooter franchise has some extra legs.

