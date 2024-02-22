Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor sells 500,000 units in its first week

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor has sold 500,000 copies in a single week, a major achievement for a spinoff game.

Funday Games broke the news on Steam, saying the numbers "exceeded our wildest imagination. We are humbled, grateful, and very very busy working on the game."

Survivor spun out of Ghost Ship Games' popular co-op shooter. Instead of being first-person like the original game, it takes inspiration from Vampire Survivors.

At present, Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor has logged almost 57,000 concurrent players. That puts it ahead of Galactic's all-time peak of nearly 46,700 players in 2022.

Survivor outperforming its predecessor certainly caught Ghost Ship CEO Søren Lundgaard off guard, who jokingly noted that "was not supposed to happen!"

The original Deep Rock Galactic similarly got its start in Early Access in 2018. It reached Version 1.0 in 2020, and as of January, has sold over 8 million copies across all platforms.

During GDC 2023, lead Ghost Ship designer Mikhail Akopyan discussed Deep Rock Galactic's evolution from Early Access to its then-current state as a live-service game. That story, where he gets into player feedback, can be read here.

