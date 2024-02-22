Sponsored By

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor sells 500,000 units in its first week

A dwarf's work is never done.

Justin Carter

February 22, 2024

1 Min Read
Key art for Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor.
Image via Funday Games/Ghost Ship Games.

At a Glance

  • The Deep Rock Galactic spinoff is doing well after its first week, and has even surpassed the original's peak player count.

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor has sold 500,000 copies in a single week, a major achievement for a spinoff game.

Funday Games broke the news on Steam, saying the numbers "exceeded our wildest imagination. We are humbled, grateful, and very very busy working on the game."

Survivor spun out of Ghost Ship Games' popular co-op shooter. Instead of being first-person like the original game, it takes inspiration from Vampire Survivors.

At present, Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor has logged almost 57,000 concurrent players. That puts it ahead of Galactic's all-time peak of nearly 46,700 players in 2022.

Survivor outperforming its predecessor certainly caught Ghost Ship CEO Søren Lundgaard off guard, who jokingly noted that "was not supposed to happen!"

The original Deep Rock Galactic similarly got its start in Early Access in 2018. It reached Version 1.0 in 2020, and as of January, has sold over 8 million copies across all platforms.

During GDC 2023, lead Ghost Ship designer Mikhail Akopyan discussed Deep Rock Galactic's evolution from Early Access to its then-current state as a live-service game. That story, where he gets into player feedback, can be read here.

Game Developer and GDC are sibling companies under Informa Tech.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Logo for the IGN Creators Guild.
Business
IGN's worker-led Creators Guild successfully unionizesIGN's worker-led Creators Guild successfully unionizes
byJustin Carter
Feb 22, 2024
1 Min Read
Key art for FromSoftware's Elden Ring.
Business
Elden Ring sales surpass 23 million copies in two yearsElden Ring sales surpass 23 million copies in two years
byJustin Carter
Feb 22, 2024
1 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Design
Designing maps that complement game mechanics
Designing maps that complement game mechanics

Feb 22, 2024

Business
Freerunners Steam Next Fest Postmortem
Freerunners Steam Next Fest Postmortem

Feb 22, 2024

Design
Thoughts on Minit Fun Racer
Thoughts on Minit Fun Racer

Feb 22, 2024