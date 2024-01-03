Sponsored By

Dave the Diver has sold over 3 million copies worldwideDave the Diver has sold over 3 million copies worldwide

The title has become a huge success story for developer Mintrocket and parent company Nexon.

Chris Kerr

January 3, 2024

1 Min Read
Dave swims alongside a dolphin in Dave the Diver
Image via Mintrocket / Nexon

Subaquatic culinary adventure Dave the Diver has surpassed 3 million global sales. Developer Mintrocket broke the news on X and thanked players for their "support and love."

The title launched on June 28, 2023, on Windows PC and macOS before eventually heading to Nintendo Switch in October—though it had been available through Steam Early Access since October 2022.

Although viewed by some as an 'indie' title—including The Game Awards organizer Geoff Keighley—the game's developer Mintrocket is a subsidiary of South Korean conglomerate Nexon.

Nexon develops and publishes major franchises such as MapleStory and Dungeon & Fighter. It also owns a myriad of studios including Big Huge Games, Wizet, AGBO, and Pixelberry.

Despite that, Dave the Diver secured a Best Indie Game nomination at The Game Awards 2023 but ultimately lost out to Sea of Stars. It was, however, named the best 'Sit Back & Relax Game' at the 2023 Steam Awards.

All about Dave (the diver)

Discussing how the title manages to deliver such a soothing experience during an interview with Game Developer last year, Dave the Diver game director Jaeho Hwang explained the secret was ensuring all of the game's conflicting mechanics orbited Dave in a way that made sense to players.

"We formed everything around the protagonist, Dave," they explained. "It may seem like you need to do these different actions randomly, but since they are mostly done by Dave, who you are already emotionally attached to, players understand that Dave is dealing with unexpected daily occasions, just like we drive, eat, cook, and fix our bathroom, all in the same day in real life."

To hear more from Hwang, check out the full interview right here.

Read more about:

Top Stories

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Headshot of Warhammer co-creator Bryan Ansell.
Business
Obituary: Bryan Ansell, Warhammer co-creator, passes awayObituary: Bryan Ansell, Warhammer co-creator, passes away
byJustin Carter
Jan 3, 2024
1 Min Read
Key art for Killpixel's Wrath: Aeon of Ruin.
Business
Report: 3D Realms and Slipgate may have been hit with more layoffsReport: 3D Realms and Slipgate may have been hit with more layoffs
byJustin Carter
Jan 3, 2024
1 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Production
Pushing the Button....Wait. Not That One: The Launch of Fish Game
Pushing the Button....Wait. Not That One: The Launch of Fish Game

Dec 21, 2023

Marketing
Tapping into Top Tier Japanese Media: Our Indie Game’s Unprecedented Success
Tapping into Top Tier Japanese Media: Our Indie Game’s Unprecedented Success

Dec 21, 2023

Business
VR industry braces for setback: Omdia forecasts declining sales until 2026
VR industry braces for setback: Omdia forecasts declining sales until 2026

Dec 21, 2023