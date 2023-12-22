FromSoftware is killing the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 servers for Dark Souls II and Armored Core: Verdict Day on March 31, 2024.

Following that date, players won't be able to play co-op or competitive multiplayer, though they will be able to play offline. The developer was frank in saying both titles are up there in age, hence the dual shutdown.

Dark Souls II released in March 2014, while Verdict Day launched in late 2013. The latter game was the last installment until Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon from earlier this year.

In the case of both Dark Souls II and Armored Core: Verdict Day, FromSoftware thanked players for their support over the years.

Dark Souls II's recent online history

Of the two, Dark Souls II is the only one to have gotten remastered for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Players of the more recent version of the game, along with the PC counterpart, can continue playing unimpeded.

Last year before the release of Elden Ring, Bandai Namco killed the PC servers for the Dark Souls games to investigate a security issue. Those servers have since been restored.

Both Dark Souls II's remaster and its successor Dark Souls III will be a decade old in the next few years. As such, it may not be that long before the console versions of both titles are taken offline.