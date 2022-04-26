Crysis developer Crytek is permanently adopting remote working options for employees who wish to continue plying their trade away from the office.

Like many game studios, the company implemented remote working in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which required people around the world to isolate to prevent the spread of the virus.

Crytek explained that work-from-home employees currently represent 80 percent of its global workforce, with remote working already supported in the USA, India, Brazil, China, the Philippines, and across Europe.

It also noted that development on its projects including Crysis 4 and Hunt: Showdown has stayed on track in recent years, keeping pace with its pre-pandemic game productions.

"After engaging with employees about how they wish to work going forward, Crytek is pleased to confirm that remote work will continue to be an option for current and future colleagues. Staff can also opt to work from Crytek's state-of-the-art offices on a full-time or part-time basis," wrote the company.

"Employees and candidates whose role qualifies for the work from home option may live wherever they wish in the world, as long as they have a reliable internet connection. Those who prefer the benefits of working from an office on a full-time or part-time basis can work from Crytek's headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, or its studio in Istanbul, Turkey."

Crytek is the latest in a number of high-profile studios to commit to remote working in the long-term, with others such as BioWare, Ubisoft, Dontnod, and Bungie all choosing to keep the model as the world attempts to make the phrase "post-pandemic" a reality.