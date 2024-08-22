CMA closes yearslong investigation into Apple's in-app payments

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has ended its investigation into Apple over the company's in-app payment system, as it "no longer constitutes an administrative priority."

The UK regulator first began its examination of how apps were distributed on the UK iOS platform in 2021. At the time, it believed Apple was in potential violation of the Competition Act.

In 2022, the CMA proposed and then launched a full investigation into Apple and Google over their alleged mobile market dominance. At the time, it claimed the two companies created a duopoly that limited choice for UK players.

Despite this verdict, the CMA affirmed this is not case closed. In fact, it stressed that it would "continue to monitor Apple's conduct on the market," and may open another investigation in the future.

Should that happen, it says its Digital Markets, Competitions, and Consumers (DMCC) Act filed in May could help handle big tech concerns "in a more timely, holistic and flexible manner" than the current Competition Act.

Regulators and competitors are not letting Apple rest

Allegations of Apple holding a monopoly (or duopoly) on mobile audiences have hovered around the tech giant for years.

Epic Games has helped with that, as it's accused (and sued) Apple and Google of stifling, monopolistic behavior. Just last week, the Fortnite developer released its storefront on iOS in the UK again after Apple blocked it years ago.

Per GamesIndustry, Apple was in more hot water in the UK this past June after the CMA found it breached the Digital Markets Act and stopped third-party studios from directing players to use alternative payment options.

Earlier in August, Apple updated those link and payment options to be more in line with the DMA, albeit while still taking cuts from purchases varying on an app's launch or install period and the number of installs.