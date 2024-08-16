Sponsored By

The Epic Games Store debuts on AltStore, Android, and iOS devices

Fortnite is back (on some devices in select regions).

Chris Kerr, News Editor

August 16, 2024

2 Min Read
The Epic Games Store on mobile platforms
Image via Epic Games

Fortnite, Fall Guys, and Rocket League Sideswipe have dropped back onto iOS and Android handsets via The Epic Games Store. As promised earlier this year, Epic will use its marketplace to relaunch key titles on mobile platforms following a protracted legal battle with Apple and Google.

The Epic Game Store is currently available for download on iPhone within the European Union, where the recently introduced Digital Markets Act prohibits Apple from blocking third-party platforms. It will also be accessible on Android devices worldwide and independent mobile stores including AltStore PAL.

In a blog post announcing the launch, Epic praised the Digital Markets Act for allowing it to relaunch across EU territories, but claimed Apple is still blocking access elsewhere. It also described the processes of installing the Epic Game Store as "lengthy," but blamed that protracted undertaking on Apple and Google.

"For now, the process of installing the Epic Games Store on iOS and Android is lengthy due to Apple and Google introducing intentionally poor-quality install experiences laden by multiple steps, confusing device settings, and scare screens," it added.

"We are continuing to fight in courts and work with regulators around the globe to eliminate the anticompetitive terms that Apple and Google impose on developers and consumers, so we can build a better store for everyone."

"The tide is turning" for Epic Games on mobile

Despite those perceived hurdles, Epic Games founder Tim Sweeney feels the "tide is turning and the mobile ecosystem is finally opening up to competition."

"We are grateful to the European Commission for making it possible to launch the Epic Games Store and offer our games to iOS users in the European Union. Now European iOS users and all Android users can access our store and games, as they've always been able to do on open platforms like PC and Mac," he added.

"The fight is far from over, but this is tangible progress for developers and consumers who can begin to benefit from competition and choice."

During a recent interview with Game File, Sweeney noted Epic's legal battle with Apple-which resulted in Fortnite being pulled from iOS-has potentially cost the company around $1 billion in revenue. He said that fee is a "small price to pay for the future freedom of our company."

Read more about:

[Company] Epic GamesTop Stories

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Logo for mobile developer Kwalee.
Business
Kwalee releases Arabic version of mobile game platform for MENA devsKwalee releases Arabic version of mobile game platform for MENA devs
byJustin Carter
Aug 16, 2024
1 Min Read
Key art for the cancelled free-to-play shooter The Division Heartland.
Business
Ubisoft cuts 45 jobs across Cary and San Francisco teamsUbisoft cuts 45 jobs across Cary and San Francisco teams
byJustin Carter
Aug 16, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Production
Book Excerpt: Great Games Need Great LeadersBook Excerpt: Great Games Need Great Leaders
byMatthew John Dyet
Aug 15, 2024
22 Min Read
thumbnail
Programming
Deep Dive: How Owlchemy adapted its VR titles for the Apple Vision ProDeep Dive: How Owlchemy adapted its VR titles for the Apple Vision Pro
byPhillip Johnson, Greg Tamargoand 3 more
Aug 13, 2024
8 Min Read
Key art for Ara: History Untold. Three world leaders are made transparent with images of their empires faded bgehind them.
Business
Oxide Games hires its first general manager ahead of Ara: History Untold's launchOxide Games hires its first general manager ahead of Ara: History Untold's launch
byWesley LeBlanc
Aug 8, 2024
4 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Production
Starting up and running your own outsourcing studioStarting up and running your own outsourcing studio
byJames Rowbotham
Aug 14, 2024
6 Min Read
The steam logo repeated across a dark gradient background
PC
What the heck is Valve doing with these informal Deadlock NDAs?What the heck is Valve doing with these informal Deadlock NDAs?
byBryant Francis
Aug 13, 2024
9 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Supporting game design with evolutionary algorithmsSupporting game design with evolutionary algorithms
byMaciej Swiechowski
Aug 13, 2024
22 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan