A group of former CD Projekt veterans have formed a new studio in Warsaw called Blank.

Blank's debut project is being pitched as a "character-driven story from an apocalypse–with a twist or two."

The team claims the game will be a streamlined experience that focuses on simpler goals such as "uniqueness, emotions, quality, and refinement," noting that "we've had our share of creating huge, super complicated games with open worlds."

Blank was co-founded by former CD Projekt Red principal designer, Mateusz Kanik, who spent over 15 years at the Cyberpunk 2077 maker; Jędrzej Mróz, who previously served as production director and lead tech producer at CD Projekt; former CD Projekt executive producer Marcin Jefimow; and Mikolaj Marchewka, an advisor and investor who's prevoiously backed Polish companies such as Noobz and Rookiez.

The new venture will see Kanik take on the role of game director, while Mróz and Jefimow have stepped up as executive producers. Marchewka has been named Blank's managing director. The nascent outfit has also tapped former CD Projekt lead gameplay designer Michał Dobrowolski to serve as its design director.

Blank's leadership team explained they established the studio to "put our ideas in motion," and said the company will be a place "not just to create games, but craft stories that evoke emotions and leave a lasting impact on players."

A number of CD Projekt developers have departed the company in recent years to carve their own path. Last year, The Witcher 3 director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz left the studio to form Rebel Wolves, while another group of former The Witcher and Cyberpunk devs established Dark Passenger.