informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. 34 Practical indie marketing advice with Steam expert Chris Zukowski [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Capcom president thinks it would be "healthy" for game prices to go up again

Some think the price of a game may not be high enough.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
September 27, 2023
Logo for game developer Capcom.

The price of mainstream, triple-A video games is $70, but for Capcom president Harushiro Tsujimoto, games are still priced "too low" for his liking. Talking at last week's Tokyo Game Show (according to Nikkei and translated by Kotaku), Tsujimoto believes games should increase in price to reflect how much they cost to make. 

He pointed out, "Development costs are about 100 times higher than during the Famicom era. [...] There is also a need to raise wages. Considering the fact that wages are rising in the industry as a whole, I think raising unit prices is a healthy option for business.”

Tsujimoto added that games should be priced more, even as various parts of the world face economic uncertainty. Those concerns have "little to do with the game industry," he argued. "High-quality games will continue to sell. Just because there’s a recession doesn’t mean you won’t go to the movie theater or go to your favorite artist’s concert."

Only recently did the games industry fully embrace the $70 price point, with Sony breaking the taboo for its first-party PlayStation 5 (and some PlayStation 4) games. Some developers have chosen to gradually increase prices by pairing them with their most in-demand releases; others, like Capcom, have stuck to $60, or addressed the balance with additional monetization methods like season passes, microtransactions, and pricy Early Access releases.

But Tsujimoto's line of reasoning quietly gets at something else: triple-A games frequently take up a disproportionate amount of resources. It may be that instead of pricing games higher, projects should take less time and money to make. And maybe look a little worse as well.

Culture

Latest Jobs

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
9.12.23
Senior Level Designer (Zombies)

PlayStation Studios Creative Arts

Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia
9.14.23
Lead Concept Artist

High Moon Studios

Carlsbad, CA, USA
9.20.23
Technical Designer at High Moon Studios

High Moon Studios

Carlsbad, CA, USA
9.18.23
VFX Artist
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more