Along with the 1,900 workers laid off at Microsoft today, Blizzard Entertainment revealed it canceled its unannounced survival MMO. Codenamed Odyssey, which was first unveiled on January 25, 2022.

Odyssey was meant as Blizzard's first wholly new property since the original Overwatch in 2016. It also would've been the studio's second MMO, and its first game released under Microsoft.

The last time Blizzard axed a project was its Titan MMO back in 2014. Remnants of that project were later retooled into Overwatch and Overwatch 2's early PvE plans.

While details on the project were scant, the initial press release revealed it would be for PC and console. In late 2022, Far Cry alum Dan Hay was brought on as its general manager.

At this moment, it's unclear if Hay or anyone on that project will be transferred over to another team, if they're still at the studio.

Odyssey's cancellation was joined by the departure of longtime Blizzard president Mike Ybarra and co-founder/chief design officer Allen Adham.