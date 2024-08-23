Black Myth: Wukong has sold 10 million copies worldwide

Black Myth: Wukong has sold 10 million copies in under a week. Developer Game Science broke the news on X and said the action-RPG also reached 3 million concurrent players across all platforms.

Earlier this week, SteamDB estimates suggested the title had sold well on PC after it amassed around 2.2 million concurrent players. As highlighted by GameDiscoverCo founder Simon Carless, the bulk of those players were located in China–the home of developer Game Science.

Black Myth: Wukong is rooted in Chinese mythology and has become something of a standard bearer for development in the region.

The project launched on August 20, 2024, for PC and PlayStation 5. The Xbox version has been delayed due to optimization issues and hasn't been given a firm release date.

"PC and PS5 users can enjoy the full game starting August 20, 2024. We are currently optimizing the Xbox Series X|S version to meet our quality standards, so it won't release simultaneously with the other platforms," reads an FAQ on the Game Science website. "We apologize for the delay and aim to minimize the wait for Xbox users. We will announce the release date as soon as it meets our quality standards."

That isn't the only challenge facing Game Science. According to an extensive report from IGN published in November 2023, the Chinese studio has fostered a workplace culture rife with ingrained sexism that manifested externally in public statements and imagery shared by studio leaders.

"In the eyes of many female players, [Game Science] has a notably negative reputation,” said an anonymous Chinese games designer, speaking to IGN about the studio's reputation. "I admire their dedication and work. I had high expectations for their game, until I came across their misogynistic remarks around 2021, which was reported in the news."

Game Science didn't respond to IGN's request for comment at the time of publication. You can read the full report here.