Bayonetta 3 hits 1 million sales in under four months

The Nintendo Switch exclusive launched on October 28, 2022.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
February 15, 2023
Bayonetta 3 artwork

Bayonetta 3 has sold 1 million copies in less than four months.

The Nintendo Switch exclusive launched on October 28, 2022, and according to developer PlatinumGames is now officially a millon-seller.

Platinum previously indicated the franchise wouldn't exist in its current form without the aid of Nintendo, which published Bayonetta 2 on the Wii U in 2014 and provided extra funding to the studio.

At the time, Platinum producer Atsushi Inaba suggested the action series might have been laid to rest without that intervention, and the two companies have since worked together on other projects including Astral Chain and Star Fox Zero.

The partnership still appears fruitful, and as well as passing 1 million sales Bayonetta 3 was also crowned Best Action Game at The Game Awards 2022.

