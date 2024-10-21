Bandai Namco will publish Rebel Wolves' debut game, Dawnwalker

Bandai Namco will team with developer Rebel Wolves to publish the studio's debut project, Dawnwalker.

The Tekken 8 publisher will put out the fantasy-RPG in both physical and digital formats worldwide. In a statement, Bandai Namco Europe's business development VP Alberto Gonzalez called the agreement "another key milestone in our content development strategy for the Western market."

"By combining our strengths," he continued, "we will deliver this first game of the studio to a worldwide audience...resulting in a great addition to our portfolio."

Rebel Wolves was formed in 2022 by CD Projekt Red alum Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, who left the studio a year prior after denying allegations of workplace bullying. Since its formation, the studio formally announced Dawnwalker and secured investment from NetEase.

More recently, Tomaszkiewicz' brother Mateusz joined Rebel Wolves in January. He left CDPR with Konrad in 2021 following the latter's allegations, and briefly worked as a narrative designer for Riot Games' untitled (and recently reset) League of Legends MMO.

Rebel Wolves has been quiet on Dawnwalker, but it did affirm the game is a triple-A fantasy RPG, not unlike CDPR's first mainstream hit, The Witcher 3. In May, Konrad told Bloomberg his hopes for the studio to stay small and not grow to the staff size of his old stomping grounds.

"When you work at a company like ours, you don’t have 20 colleagues, you have five colleagues," he said at the time. "You need to do more, but at the same time, you have a bigger impact on the game."

In the same press release, Tomaszkiewicz called Bandai Namco Europe "a perfect match for our wolfpack. It share our values, [and] its track record in publishing narrative-driven RPGs speaks for itself. We're looking forward to working with them to bring the first chapter of the Dawnwalker saga to players worldwide."

With a publishing deal secured, Rebel Wolves said it would provide information on Dawnwalker "later this year."