informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. 34 Practical indie marketing advice with Steam expert Chris Zukowski [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Baldur's Gate 3 was September's most-played Steam Deck game

Whether on Steam Deck, PC, or even consoles, the momentum for Larian's fantasy RPG shows no signs of slowing down anytime this year.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
October 02, 2023
Key art for Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate 3 showing the game's playable characters/companions.

Nearly two months after release, Baldur's Gate 3 is continuing to make waves. According to Valve, Larian's RPG was the most-played Steam Deck game for the entire month of September. 

While specific numbers weren't given, Valve has previously revealed data for monthly games based on their average playtime. Baldur's Gate 3 notably outpaces Starfield in terms of Steam Deck hours, made all the more noteworthy by the fact that the latter game was released just a few days into the month.

Larian has been previously open about Baldur's Gate 3 performing far beyond the goals originally set out for it. It's a definitive success and will continue to be, thanks to its staggered rollout: it released on PlayStation 5 in September, and the Xbox Series X|S version is due later this year.

In the case of Starfield, the space RPG may just have more players on PC or Xbox Series X|S via Xbox Game Pass. By player numbers, Bethesda has previously indicated the game is a success with 10 million players two weeks after release.

Other notable titles on that list include Cyberpunk 2077, Armored Core VI, and Sea of Stars. Like Starfield, Sea of Stars (which came out in late August) has seen early success, having sold over 250,000 copies a week since release. 

Interestingly, the back half of the list (from Red Dead Redemption II onwards) is made up of considerably older games like No Man's Sky and Stardew Valley. 

OnlinePC

Latest Jobs

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
9.12.23
Senior Level Designer (Zombies)

PlayStation Studios Creative Arts

Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia
9.14.23
Lead Concept Artist

NYU Game Center

New York, NY, USA
9.28.23
Assistant Arts Professor, Visual Design and Art Direction for Games

Digital Extremes

Remote
9.27.23
Lead AI Programmer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more