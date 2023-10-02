Baldur's Gate 3 was September's most-played Steam Deck game

Nearly two months after release, Baldur's Gate 3 is continuing to make waves. According to Valve, Larian's RPG was the most-played Steam Deck game for the entire month of September.

While specific numbers weren't given, Valve has previously revealed data for monthly games based on their average playtime. Baldur's Gate 3 notably outpaces Starfield in terms of Steam Deck hours, made all the more noteworthy by the fact that the latter game was released just a few days into the month.

Larian has been previously open about Baldur's Gate 3 performing far beyond the goals originally set out for it. It's a definitive success and will continue to be, thanks to its staggered rollout: it released on PlayStation 5 in September, and the Xbox Series X|S version is due later this year.

In the case of Starfield, the space RPG may just have more players on PC or Xbox Series X|S via Xbox Game Pass. By player numbers, Bethesda has previously indicated the game is a success with 10 million players two weeks after release.

Other notable titles on that list include Cyberpunk 2077, Armored Core VI, and Sea of Stars. Like Starfield, Sea of Stars (which came out in late August) has seen early success, having sold over 250,000 copies a week since release.

Interestingly, the back half of the list (from Red Dead Redemption II onwards) is made up of considerably older games like No Man's Sky and Stardew Valley.