Atari has revived the Infogrames publishing label and intends to expand its portfolio "primarily through acquisition."

The company has already made good on that pledge after purchasing Totally Reliable Delivery Service from Tinybuild. Infogrames has acquired the game, trademarks, and underlying property from Tinybuild (which previously published the title) for an undisclosed fee.

In its heyday, Infogrames was known for developing and distributing titles like Alone in the Dark, RollerCoaster Tycoon, Driver, and Oddworld: Abe's Odysee through its various subsidiaries.

The company had a huge influence on the game industry throughout the 80s, 90s, and 00s, making a number of significant acquisitions–including the purchase of Shiny Entertainment, GT Interactive, Hasbro Interactive and the Atari brand.

Eventually, Infogrames chose to rebrand under the Atari banner. That decision was made a few years before the company declared bankruptcy, sparking an IP fire sale and years of corporate reshuffling that eventually saw Atari reemerge in its current guise.

Atari CEO and chairman Wade Rosen said the newly-revived Infogrames will publish titles that fall outside of the "core portfolio of IP associated with the Atari brand."

"With the launch of Infogrames, Atari is reviving a legacy brand known for game development and global distribution in the '80s and '90s," he said. "Infogrames intends to actively manage its catalog of titles by expanding digital and physical distribution, and developing new collections and sequels. Consistent with Atari's approach, Infogrames sees game preservations as a core component of its mission."

Rosen hasn't rested on his laurels since taking charge of Atari in 2021. Under his watch, the company has made commercialising and reviving retro IP its core business.

To realize that vision, Atari has expanded its portfolio with the acquisitions of System Shock remake developer Nightdive and preservation and restoration studio Digital Eclipse. It also recently acquired the rights to RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 from Frontier Developments and has now added Totally Reliable Delivery Service to its growing portfolio.