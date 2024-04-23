Sponsored By

Infogrames has returned and is eager to acquire some franchises.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

April 23, 2024

2 Min Read
A selection of retro Infogrames logos
Image via Atari

Atari has revived the Infogrames publishing label and intends to expand its portfolio "primarily through acquisition."

The company has already made good on that pledge after purchasing Totally Reliable Delivery Service from Tinybuild. Infogrames has acquired the game, trademarks, and underlying property from Tinybuild (which previously published the title) for an undisclosed fee.

In its heyday, Infogrames was known for developing and distributing titles like Alone in the Dark, RollerCoaster Tycoon, Driver, and Oddworld: Abe's Odysee through its various subsidiaries.

The company had a huge influence on the game industry throughout the 80s, 90s, and 00s, making a number of significant acquisitions–including the purchase of Shiny Entertainment, GT Interactive, Hasbro Interactive and the Atari brand.

Eventually, Infogrames chose to rebrand under the Atari banner. That decision was made a few years before the company declared bankruptcy, sparking an IP fire sale and years of corporate reshuffling that eventually saw Atari reemerge in its current guise.

Atari CEO and chairman Wade Rosen said the newly-revived Infogrames will publish titles that fall outside of the "core portfolio of IP associated with the Atari brand."

"With the launch of Infogrames, Atari is reviving a legacy brand known for game development and global distribution in the '80s and '90s," he said. "Infogrames intends to actively manage its catalog of titles by expanding digital and physical distribution, and developing new collections and sequels. Consistent with Atari's approach, Infogrames sees game preservations as a core component of its mission."

Rosen hasn't rested on his laurels since taking charge of Atari in 2021. Under his watch, the company has made commercialising and reviving retro IP its core business.

To realize that vision, Atari has expanded its portfolio with the acquisitions of System Shock remake developer Nightdive and preservation and restoration studio Digital Eclipse. It also recently acquired the rights to RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 from Frontier Developments and has now added Totally Reliable Delivery Service to its growing portfolio.

Read more about:

Top Stories

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Jodie Comer and David Harbour in the 2024 game Alone in the Dark.
Business
Alone in the Dark dev Pieces lays off staff following revival's releaseAlone in the Dark dev Pieces lays off staff following revival's release
byJustin Carter
Apr 23, 2024
1 Min Read
The Meta Horizon OS logo
Extended Reality
Meta expanding mixed reality ecosystem under Meta Horizon OS bannerMeta expanding mixed reality ecosystem under Meta Horizon OS banner
byChris Kerr
Apr 23, 2024
3 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
Deep Dive: Expanding accessibility for As Dusk Falls’ PlayStation portDeep Dive: Expanding accessibility for As Dusk Falls’ PlayStation port
byAoife Gleeson, May Wong
Apr 23, 2024
12 Min Read
The Meta Horizon OS logo
Extended Reality
Meta expanding mixed reality ecosystem under Meta Horizon OS bannerMeta expanding mixed reality ecosystem under Meta Horizon OS banner
byChris Kerr
Apr 23, 2024
3 Min Read
A headshot of Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors on a stylised purple background
Business
Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors hopes to stick around until at least 2041Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors hopes to stick around until at least 2041
byChris Kerr
Apr 22, 2024
3 Min Read

Featured Blogs

Design
The Six Stages of Player Rationality
The Six Stages of Player Rationality

Apr 19, 2024

a collection of colorful screenshots showing creative tools
Design
Solo-Devs and risk-takers (an artistic exploration of experimental tools)
Solo-Devs and risk-takers (an artistic exploration of experimental tools)

Apr 19, 2024

Design
Postmortem: The Sirena Expedition
Postmortem: The Sirena Expedition

Apr 18, 2024