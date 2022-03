Triangle Strategy has sold 800,000 units worldwide in two weeks.

The tactical 'HD-2D' RPG was developed by Artdink and published by Square Enix. It launched on Nintendo Switch on March 4, 2022.

Game director Tomoya Asano broke the news on Twitter (via Google Translate), and explained that over 200,000 of those sales came from Japan and Asia.

It's also worth noting the 800,000 sales milestone comprises both physical shipments and digital downloads.