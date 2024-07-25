Armored Core VI blasts past 3 million units sold

FromSoftware's intense action hit Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon has found a healthy audience. In a post on X today, the series account noted the sales milestone:

"#ARMOREDCORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON has sold over 3 million units! Thank you to all Ravens, new and old, who have braved the fires and flown on borrowed wings."

The game launched in August 2023 to strong reviews and high expectations, given the developer's pedigree (Elden Ring, Sekiro, Dark Souls) and cultural cache.

In the shadow (of the Erdtree)

While Armored Core VI's sales are impressive, the title can't (and almost certainly wasn't expected to) compete with FromSoftware's mega-hit Elden Ring, which boasted sales of over five million for its DLC (Shadow of the Erdtree) in three days alone late last month. The title had sold over 25 million copies and players at that point.

At time of writing, there is no official word whether the mech action title will receive any DLC.