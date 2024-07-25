Sponsored By

Armored Core VI blasts past 3 million units sold

FromSoftware's mech action game hits the milestone about a month shy of its first birthday.

Danielle Riendeau, Editor-in-Chief

July 25, 2024

Two large mechs fight over a bright red battlefield
Via Bandai Namco/FromSoftware

FromSoftware's intense action hit Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon has found a healthy audience. In a post on X today, the series account noted the sales milestone:

"#ARMOREDCORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON has sold over 3 million units! Thank you to all Ravens, new and old, who have braved the fires and flown on borrowed wings."

The game launched in August 2023 to strong reviews and high expectations, given the developer's pedigree (Elden Ring, Sekiro, Dark Souls) and cultural cache.

In the shadow (of the Erdtree)

While Armored Core VI's sales are impressive, the title can't (and almost certainly wasn't expected to) compete with FromSoftware's mega-hit Elden Ring, which boasted sales of over five million for its DLC (Shadow of the Erdtree) in three days alone late last month. The title had sold over 25 million copies and players at that point.

At time of writing, there is no official word whether the mech action title will receive any DLC.

[Company] FromSoftware

About the Author(s)

Danielle Riendeau

Danielle Riendeau

Editor-in-Chief, GameDeveloper.com

Danielle is the editor-in-chief of Game Developer, with previous editorial posts at Fanbyte, VICE, and Polygon. She's also a lecturer in game design at the Berklee College of Music, and a hobbyist game developer in her spare time.

