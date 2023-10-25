Forbes Hungary reports that animation studio Digic Pictures reduced its staff by 35 employees over the summer. The cuts are said to reflect around 10 percent of the studio's headcount (its LinkedIn currently notes 326 staff) and come as part of a reorganization at the company which took place between June and September.

Digic specializes in 3D animation and has created cinematic trailers (along with some in-game cinematics) for triple-A titles such as Assassin's Creed Mirage, Lords of the Fallen, and Titan Quest II. The outlet notes that in addition to its previous 350 staff, the studio employed 40-50 freelancers prior to its reorganization.

Outside of games, the company has also worked on the Netflix anthology series Love, Death, & Robots. Forbes' source noted that compared to other Embracer studios, Digic is in a "slightly more difficult position" with its layoffs, as prerendered cinematics are becoming more in-house due to time and budget restraints.

The company is also a subsidiary of Embracer, which has been downsizing (or closing) its various studios since May. Forbes' source called the reductions part of Embracer's previously reported "new infrastructure program," which recently saw 32 staff laid off from Zen Studios (which, like Digic, is in Budapest) earlier this month.

Embracer first acquired Digic in late 2021 as part of a package deal with Dark Horse Media and Perfect World Entertainment and its own subsidiaries, such as Cryptic Studios.

