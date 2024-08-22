Sponsored By

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is shutting down in November, then reopening as a paid game

One house closes, another opens.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

August 22, 2024

Nintendo has revealed Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp will go offline on November 29. The good news? A paid version of the game will go online that same day.

The free-to-play mobile spinoff launched in November 2017, and Nintendo called it an honor "to see everyone's lovely, diverse campsites grow and flourish. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the many users who have loved Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp."

As for the paid version, players will be able to transfer save data from the free Pocket Camp version by linking their Nintendo account. Nintendo explained it will be effectively the same exact game, minus in-app purchases or subscription services.

Additionally, the new Pocket Camp will not require a constant online connection, which will affect some features like gifts and visiting players. More details, such as a price point, will be revealed in October.

Nintendo's mobile efforts

Nintendo has released multiple mobile games over the years, most of which have shut down. This marks the latest closure since Dragalia Lost in late 2022.

Its approach to its remaining phone games is mixed. While Fire Emblem Heroes receives new content on a consistent basis, Mario Kart Tour stopped receiving new content in late 2023 just a year after it lost its controversial gacha mechanics.

Closing a game just to re-release a paid version is somewhat new for Nintendo, and adds a wrinkle to its lineup of mobile games.

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo.

