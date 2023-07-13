Android policy change adds blockchain support for Google Play apps

Starting today, blockchain content is now allowed to exist within pre-existing apps and games on Google Play.

Android recently updated its policy to allow digital items (such as NFTs) to exist in releases that didn't already feature them, saying the change "helps developers bring innovative ideas to life. [...] We’re excited to see creative in-app experiences flourish and help developers expand their businesses.

With its changed stance on blockchain, Android joins Apple in allowing the controversial technology on its storefront. Late last year, Apple permitted NFTs to exist on its App Store, though only via in-app purchases and Apple receiving a 30 percent cut of all sales.

In its guidelines outlining the blockchain support, Android states that developers have to explicitly state if an app or game "enables users to earn tokenized digital assets. [...] As an added user protection, developers may not promote or glamorize any potential earning from playing or trading activities."

Further, any app that hasn't already met Google Play's eligibility requirements for its real-world gambling policy "cannot accept money for a chance to win assets of unknown real-world monetary value, including NFTs." It's advised that developers don't offer NFT loot boxes, where the end value isn't clear from the outset.

Android's support of blockchain comes as interest around the technology seems to have balanced out. Though Square Enix, for example, appears to being going full steam ahead with its blockchain endeavors, others like Sega have walked back their stance on it, to a point.

Days after openly wondering how well the technology will take off, Sega announced a deal with Line Next for a blockchain title based on one of its "immensely popular" franchises.