informa
/
/
Business
2 min read
News

Activision issues apology after being accused of plagiarising Call of Duty cosmetic

A concept artist called the publisher out after noticing the Loyal Samoyed cosmetic looked very similar to their own work.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
August 08, 2022
Loyal Samoyed artwork

Activision has removed a Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard operator skin after being accused of plagiarism.

The publisher had been promoting the release of an upcoming cosmetic called "Loyal Samoyed" that would let players turn Warzone and Vanguard character Kim Tae Young into a giant, fluffy dog.

As noted by Polygon, the skin was due to launch as part of season four of Warzone, but promotional images showcasing the cosmetic landed developer Raven and publisher Activision in hot water when they began to circulate.

After spotting the marketing promo, concept artist Sail Lin called out Activision on Twitter for allegedly copying a piece of artwork called Samoye Medical they published on Artstation around two years ago.

"I am the original artist that the upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard Samoyed skin was plagiarised from. I only just found out at the time of the announcement that my work was plagiarised. Even though I am also a Call of Duty player, I am very disappointed to see my work being plagiarised by a big company like Activision in this way," wrote Lin.

"I have reached out to Activision for an explanation and/or compensation, and hopefully the situation with be settled soon. As an individual artist, I can only do so much, and I have to speak out about this to stop things like this happening again in the future."

Lin also attached an image to his statement highlighting various similarities between his original artwork (on the left) and the promotional images for the Loyal Samoyed skin.

Screenshot_2022-08-08_at_12.51.27.png

After Lin went public with his findings, Activision and Raven removed images referencing the Loyal Samoyed skin from its website. Shortly after, Activision issued an apology that suggested some of its own internal policies had been broken during the creation of the cosmetic.

"We have the utmost respect for creativity and content creation. We love the Loyal Samoyed, but regrettably we erred in our process and have removed this imagery from the game. We apologize for the misstep," it wrote in a statement sent to Polygon.

It remains unclear, however, exactly how the company "erred" in its process and what, if any, compensation Lin received

Art

Latest Jobs

Treyarch

Playa Vista, California
6.20.22
Audio Engineer

Digital Extremes

London, Ontario, Canada
6.20.22
Communications Director

High Moon Studios

Carlsbad, California
6.20.22
Senior Producer

Build a Rocket Boy Games

Edinburgh, Scotland
6.20.22
Lead UI Programmer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more