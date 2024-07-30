Sponsored By

A44 Games' Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn nets over 500K players

Sales numbers for the action-RPG haven't been revealed, but Kepler says Flintlock is doing quite well on Game Pass.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

July 30, 2024

Nor and Enki in key art for 2024's Flintlock: Siege of Dawn.
Image via A44 Games/Kepler Interactive.

Fantasy roguelike Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn has surpassed 500,000 players, according to publisher Kepler Interactive. Developed by A44 Games, the game released on July 18 for PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S (retail and Game Pass).

Per Kepler, the game is also on the "Most Popular" lists for Xbox and PC Game Pass in "multiple regions." It's unclear how much its inclusion on the two services make up this milestone.

Likewise, its actual commercial performance and Kepler's expectations for it remain in the dark. However, the publisher has previously highlighted player counts for Sifu and Scorn prior to revealing the sales numbers for those games.

Game Pass stats

Last year, Microsoft accidentally leaked Xbox documents, some of which revealed how much is spent on securing Game Pass deals. Flintlock wasn't among those titles, but its "most popular" status raises questions about how Microsoft feels about its performance.

Flintlock's player count marks another win for Kepler as July winds down. Last week, it reported that Ironwood Studios' Pacific Drive had sold over 600,000 copies.

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

