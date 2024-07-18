Pacific Drive sales cruise past 600K copies sold

Sales for Ironwood Studios' Pacific Drive have exceeded 600,000 copies. The developer revealed the news alongside its release of the game's first post-launch content.

Ironwood's debut title first launched back in late February for PlayStaton 5 and PC to strong reviews. CEO and creative director Alex Dracott said the studio was "blown away" by Pacific Drive's new milestone, and thanked players for the response.

"It is a testament to the hard work of everyone at Ironwood Studios," he wrote. "None of this would be possible without [player] support, and we’re thankful for the chance to continue supporting Pacific Drive and improving their experience."

Ahead of the game's release, Game Developer chatted with Dracott on its survival roguelike design. We also got behind the wheel with technical artst Karl Kohlman about the VFX software Houdini and using its pipeline for procedural generation.

Months later in May, we spoke with director Seth Rosen about Ironwood's efforts to give a soul to the station wagon players use to get around Olympic Exclusion Zone.