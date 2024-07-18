Sponsored By

Pacific Drive sales cruise past 600K copies sold

Vroom vroom.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

July 18, 2024

1 Min Read
A car overlooking the road in 2024's Pacific Drive.
Image via Ironwood Studios/Kepler Interactive.

Sales for Ironwood Studios' Pacific Drive have exceeded 600,000 copies. The developer revealed the news alongside its release of the game's first post-launch content.

Ironwood's debut title first launched back in late February for PlayStaton 5 and PC to strong reviews. CEO and creative director Alex Dracott said the studio was "blown away" by Pacific Drive's new milestone, and thanked players for the response.

"It is a testament to the hard work of everyone at Ironwood Studios," he wrote. "None of this would be possible without [player] support, and we’re thankful for the chance to continue supporting Pacific Drive and improving their experience."

Ahead of the game's release, Game Developer chatted with Dracott on its survival roguelike design. We also got behind the wheel with technical artst Karl Kohlman about the VFX software Houdini and using its pipeline for procedural generation.

Months later in May, we spoke with director Seth Rosen about Ironwood's efforts to give a soul to the station wagon players use to get around Olympic Exclusion Zone.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Splash art for Ubisoft's 2024 shooter xDefiant.
Business
Ubisoft touts 'solid' early 2024 financials, thanks xDefiant and reliable franchisesUbisoft touts 'solid' early 2024 financials, thanks xDefiant and reliable franchises
byJustin Carter
Jul 18, 2024
2 Min Read
A car overlooking the road in 2024's Pacific Drive.
Business
Pacific Drive sales cruise past 600K copies soldPacific Drive sales cruise past 600K copies sold
byJustin Carter
Jul 18, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

Key art for Dungeons of Hinterberg. Player character Luisa swings her sword against a backdrop of an idyllic swiss down and an army of monsters..
Design
Dungeons of Hinterberg shows how all games can feel like 'vacations'Dungeons of Hinterberg shows how all games can feel like 'vacations'
byBryant Francis
Jul 18, 2024
6 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Deep Dive: How GOG perfected the imperfect with the re-release of Alpha ProtocolDeep Dive: How GOG perfected the imperfect with the re-release of Alpha Protocol
byAdam Ziółkowski
Jul 16, 2024
6 Min Read
A herd of sheep in flock
Design
Why Flock turned sheep into Zelda-esque treasure chestsWhy Flock turned sheep into Zelda-esque treasure chests
byChris Kerr
Jul 16, 2024
4 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

A photo of the White House in black and white.
Business
Opinion: How will Project 2025 impact game developers?Opinion: How will Project 2025 impact game developers?
byBryant Francis
Jul 18, 2024
11 Min Read
thumbnail
Audio
How to Ace Your Game Audio for an Alpha LaunchHow to Ace Your Game Audio for an Alpha Launch
byJon Ruse
Jul 17, 2024
7 Min Read
Three Concord Freegunners pose in front of a colorful background.
Design
Multiplayer devs should take a close look at Concord's Crew Builder systemMultiplayer devs should take a close look at Concord's Crew Builder system
byBryant Francis
Jul 15, 2024
6 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan