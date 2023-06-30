Scorn has reached 2 million players

Ebb Software's horror game Scorn has hit the 2 million player benchmark. On Twitter, the studio extended "gratitude from the depths of despair."

That number only reflects the number of players and not actual sales, so the game's actual financial performance is still up in space.

Earlier this year, Scorn was highlighted by publisher Kepler Interactive as an "exceptional" title alongside Sloclap's Sifu. At the time, Ebb's game didn't have specific sales numbers attached, and that continues here.

Since it released as an Xbox Game Pass title, that means its player count ultimately "matters" more than sales. It's the first real indication of the game's success by any real measure.

The brief history of Scorn

The first-person title released in October 2022 as a PC and Xbox Series X|S title to a largely mixed reception. It was first announced in 2014 with an (unsuccessful) Kickstarter campaign, though it later received funding from an investor.

A second Kickstarter was later launched in 2017 and was more successful, completing its €150,000 (or $163,722) campaign.

Part of the reason for Scorn being so noteworthy prior to release was its primary influence of visual artists H.R. Giger and Zdzisław Beksiński. The former worked on Ridley Scott's sci-fi horror film Alien, which itself has come to influence popular sci-fi horror games such as Dead Space and The Callisto Protocol.



Later this year, Scorn's timed exclusivity period ends, and it will release on the PlayStation 5 in the fall.

