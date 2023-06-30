informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. #32 - Dredging up Design with Black Salt Games [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Scorn has reached 2 million players

And how many of those players survived the experience?
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
June 30, 2023
Screenshot from Ebb Software's Scorn.

Ebb Software's horror game Scorn has hit the 2 million player benchmark. On Twitter, the studio extended "gratitude from the depths of despair."

That number only reflects the number of players and not actual sales, so the game's actual financial performance is still up in space.

Earlier this year, Scorn was highlighted by publisher Kepler Interactive as an "exceptional" title alongside Sloclap's Sifu. At the time, Ebb's game didn't have specific sales numbers attached, and that continues here. 

Since it released as an Xbox Game Pass title, that means its player count ultimately "matters" more than sales. It's the first real indication of the game's success by any real measure. 

The brief history of Scorn 

The first-person title released in October 2022 as a PC and Xbox Series X|S title to a largely mixed reception. It was first announced in 2014 with an (unsuccessful) Kickstarter campaign, though it later received funding from an investor. 

A second Kickstarter was later launched in 2017 and was more successful, completing its €150,000 (or $163,722) campaign. 

Part of the reason for Scorn being so noteworthy prior to release was its primary influence of visual artists H.R. Giger and Zdzisław Beksiński. The former worked on Ridley Scott's sci-fi horror film Alien, which itself has come to influence popular sci-fi horror games such as Dead Space and The Callisto Protocol

Later this year, Scorn's timed exclusivity period ends, and it will release on the PlayStation 5 in the fall. 

ConsolePC

Latest Jobs

Treyarch Vancouver

Vancouver, BC, Canada
6.12.23
Senior Game Designer (Zombies)

PlayStation Studios Creative Arts

Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
6.7.23
World Art Manager

Treyarch

Vancouver, BC, Canada
6.12.23
Senior Gameplay Animator

Fred Rogers Productions

Hybrid (424 South 27th Street, Pittsburgh, PA, USA
5.19.23
Producer - Games & Websites
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more