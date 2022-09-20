It looks like the hacker who claims to have stolen footage of Grand Theft Auto VI from Rockstar Games is about to be investigated by the FBI.

Earlier this week, someone going by the name "Teapotuberhacker" took responsibility for the cyberattack on Rockstar and (as noted by The Verge) said they were also behind an unrelated Uber hack that took place last week.

Uber is taking that claim very seriously, and in a recent statement said it will be working in close coordination with the FBI and U.S. Department of Justice in a bid to find the culprit.

Rockstar itself has confirmed that someone breached its systems and stole development footage of GTA VI, describing the incident as a "network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems."

Commenting on its own security breach, Uber said a number of its internal systems were accessed by an attacker, but noted it has found no evidence that confidential information such as user accounts or credit card and bank details were compromised.

That said, the company acknowledged the perpetrator was able to access employee accounts and tools, including G-Suite and Slack, and post a message to a company-wide Slack channel. Uber's OpenDNS was also reconfigured to display a "graphic image" to staff on some internal sites.

Uber believes it was targeted by someone affiliated with a hacking cohort called "Lapsus$," and has acknowledged reports that indicate the same actor breached video game maker Rockstar Games.



For its part, Rockstar said it doesn't expect its live service titles or the development of "ongoing projects" to be affected by the hack.

