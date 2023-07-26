informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. #32 - Dredging up Design with Black Salt Games [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
2 MIN READ
News

Quantum Error dev cancels PlayStation 4 version due to performance concerns

Like other developers, TeamKill is leaving last-gen behind with its upcoming title, Quantum Error.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
July 26, 2023
Key art for TeamKill Media's Quantum Error featuring the game's two leads.

Developer TeamKill Media confirmed it would be canceling PlayStation 4 development of its upcoming game, Quantum Error. On Twitter, the developer said there was "no way" the last-gen version of the game would reach parity with the in-progress PlayStation 5 version. 

Specifically, TeamKill said a PS4 version would have "too much downgrading and changing of assets, lighting and much more to function." It also claimed the slower HDD speed of the PS4 and memory differences would make the two versions "very different" from one another. 

"[Quantum Error on PS4] will not compare to the PS5 version and would not be fair to PS4 players," wrote the developer. Per TeamKill's words, the game was made with the PlayStation 5's SSD in mind, which has made creating it for the Xbox Series X|S, a challenge.

Recently, the developer noted that Xbox's SSD was slower than the PS5's, requiring the team to find workarounds so both versions have performance parity. 

The struggles of co-existing console generations 

Since the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S both released in 2020, there's been consistent discussion about developers continuing to release versions of games for their console predecessors. These last-gen versions were largely prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic and component shortages for newer consoles.

Even when the component issue was sorted out, games were still receiving PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions. For both systems, first-party games were being made for them as recently as the holiday season of 2022. 

However, earlier in the summer, Xbox's Matt Booty confirmed its various first-party studios were officially done with making Xbox One games. Likewise, Sony appears to be focused on current-gen, as Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is strictly PlayStation 5.

Third-party studios such as WB Games Montreal (Gotham Knights) have also canceled previously announced last-gen versions of recent games. Or in the case of Firaxis with Marvel's Midnight Sunsthose versions were released solely on digital stores.

Console

Latest Jobs

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
7.13.23
Design Manager

High Fidelity, Inc.

Remote
7.20.23
Game Interaction Designer

Indiana University

Bloomington, IN, USA
7.21.23
Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Professor of Practice in Game Design

Shiver Entertainment

Miami, FL, USA
7.18.23
Software Engineer (C++ Only) – Console and PC Games
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more