Midnight Suns' Nintendo Switch version killed ahead of last-gen release

As it turns out, the Nintendo Switch is no longer in the cards for Firaxis' Marvel game.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
May 02, 2023
Screenshot of Firaxis' Marvel's Midnight Suns showing the game's base roster of characters.

Marvel's Midnight Suns is still coming to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but its Nintendo Switch version has been sunset. Developer Firaxis revealed the Switch version of the game is "no longer planned" after it was originally announced for the handheld, then delayed last year alongside the last-gen versions. 

Canceling previously announced console versions of a game doesn't always happen, and doing so can result in lost sales. For Midnight Suns in particular, it hits even harder since it feels tailor-made for the console.

The news comes ahead of the last-gen release on May 11, and the game's newly released DLC featuring the popular X-Men character Storm. Both the PS4 and Xbox One versions will be released only on their respective digital marketplaces. 

Other Firaxis games like Civilization VI and XCOM 2 both received Switch versions years after their initial releases. The cancellation of Midnight Suns for the system again raises questions about how well it's sold since its December 2022 release, and what that threshold was to make a Switch version viable to start with.

Not long after its release, Take-Two's Strauss Zelnick told Bloomberg he was hopeful for the game to have a long tail, which it might have thanks to its frequent DLC releases and consistent price drops. But having a previously announced console version get shuttered implies that tail only goes so far. 

