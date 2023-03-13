informa
Business
News

Overwatch 2 VP Jon Spector is leaving Blizzard Entertainment

After six years, Overwatch 2's commercial lead Jon Spector will be leaving the company at the end of the month.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
March 13, 2023
Promo art for Blizzard's Overwatch 2 featuring Tracer, Reinhardt, and other heroes.

Jon Spector, the commercial leader and vice president for Overwatch 2, will depart Blizzard Entertainment. 

On Friday, March 10, Spector confirmed he would be leaving the studio at the end of March. "After 6 amazing years, I’ve decided to hang up my sword and am leaving Blizzard," he wrote. "Working on Overwatch has been the highlight of my career—Team 4 brings immense talent and passion to their work every day."

Through LinkedIn, he added that he plans to continue working in games via product management and commercial functions. He first joined Blizzard in 2017 as the director of the company's Overwatch esports league, and was eventually promoted to lead the business division of the popular hero shooter. 

Spector has been one of the primary voices speaking to the community about Overwatch 2. Ahead of the game's release, he revealed how it would tie future DLC heroes to its battle pass, the series' first-ever brand crossover, and how in-game currencies from Overwatch 1 would transfer over.

At time of writing, a replacement for Spector has yet to be announced.

