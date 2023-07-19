informa
Announcements
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Overwatch 2 is coming to Steam in August

Blizzard plans to release its hero shooter and other PC titles from its history on Steam over the next several months.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
July 19, 2023
Promo art for Blizzard's Overwatch 2 featuring Tracer, Reinhardt, and other heroes.

Blizzard Entertainment's Overwatch 2 is coming to Steam. The hero shooter is debuting on Valve's storefront on August 10, and is one of several PC titles from the developer that will be releasing on that platform. 

In a blog post, Blizzard noted that "[video games] are for everyone. [It's] no longer just for specific communities as it was when Battle.net launched over two decades ago."

Those other games weren't revealed, but it's notable since Blizzard games have been locked to Activision Blizzard's Battle.net ecosystem. For Overwatch 2 specifically, it's the first time the franchise has been available on Steam.

"Though we remain committed to continually investing in and supporting Battle.net," continued Blizzard, "we want to break down the barriers to make it easier for players everywhere to find and enjoy our games."

Steam may be what Overwatch 2 (and Blizzard) needs

Steam is one of the biggest PC stores for video games, and it's often the launch platform for low and high-profile games. Bringing a game to Steam can rejuvenate its player count and give it new life, particularly if it didn't release on PC to begin with. 

This is especially important for Overwatch 2, as in its newest quarterly earnings, Activision Blizzard acknowledged that the game's player count and engagement declined in recent months. 

Last November, Ubisoft brought 2020's Assassin's Creed Valhalla to Steam, making it the developer's first Steam release in years. The game has continually been referred to by Ubisoft as a long-tail success.

Microsoft recently noted that Activision Blizzard's plan to lock its games (like Diablo IV or annual Call of Duty titles) to Battle.net didn't work out in its favor. The push to Steam comes months after a trio of newer Call of Duty games arrived on the platform following the success of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

PC

