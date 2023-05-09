Horizon Forbidden West has sold through 8.4 million copies in just over a year. The milestone was buried in a studio profile on developer Guerrilla Games that was published on the PlayStation Blog.

This is the first time we've seen any sales figures for Forbidden West since the sequel debuted in February 2022.

According to Sony, the news means that the wider Horizon franchise has now sold through more than 32.7 million units worldwide.

The console maker also stated that "millions" of additional players have been introduced to the series through PlayStation's subscription services and initiatives, including PlayStation Plus and Play at Home.

It's a notable tidbit given Forbidden West was made available to 'Extra' and 'Premium' PlayStation Plus subscribers back in February, which felt like a significant move given the title had only been on shelves for one year (at the time).

"This reception has been staggering, and we’re grateful to the community for the continued love and support for the franchise," said Guerrilla studio director Jan-Bart van Beek. "We Guerrillas feel lucky to witness that support every day: we share community fanart and the cosplay. I want you all to know we are completely blown away by your enthusiasm."

Sony and Guerrilla have both committed to supporting and expanding the Horizon franchise in the long-term, and a series of job listings posted in December last year indicated that work is already underway on a co-op spinoff.

The unnamed project will reportedly be an online title featuring a new set of characters and is being developed by an internal team at Guerrilla. It will also seemingly employ a "unique stylized look."

With a view to keeping its foot on the gas, Guerrilla recently tapped UK developer Studio Gobo to serve as a development partner on the Horizon franchise.