informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Guerrilla enlists Studio Gobo to help co-develop Horizon franchise

The UK studio has previously worked on Redfall and Hogwarts Legacy.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
January 26, 2023
Horizon artwork

Horizon developer Guerrilla Games has brought in Studio Gobo as a co-development partner on the franchise.

Studio Gobo broke the news on social media and said it'll be contributing to the development of the "Horizon universe."

The UK studio was formed in 2011 and has worked on a number of high-profile projects including Redfall, Hogwarts Legacy, and For Honor.

The company primarily offers character-action game development services for a "global client base," and currently boasts a 110-strong development team.

The Horizon franchise has become a jewel in the PlayStation crown since debuting in 2017, with Guerrilla following up the acclaimed Horizon Zero Dawn with an equally impressive sequel, Horizon Forbidden West.

The franchise will soon be making the leap to VR in the form of Horizon Call of the Mountain, a PlayStation VR 2 title that's being developed by Guerrilla and Firesprite. An expansion for Forbidden West called Burning Shores is also in development.

Studio Gobo says it's currently filling roles on its Horizon team after being tapped to assist with the franchise.

ConsolePC

Latest Jobs

Glowstick

Remote
1.18.23
Mid to Senior-Level Unreal Developer - Glowstick

Cryptic Studios

Remote
1.19.23
Senior Producer

Night School Studio

Los Angeles, CA, USA
1.09.23
Level Designer / Scripter, Games Studio

Fast Travel Games

Hybrid (Stockholm, Sweden)
1.09.23
Social Media / Community Manager
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more