Guerrilla enlists Studio Gobo to help co-develop Horizon franchise

Horizon developer Guerrilla Games has brought in Studio Gobo as a co-development partner on the franchise.

Studio Gobo broke the news on social media and said it'll be contributing to the development of the "Horizon universe."

The UK studio was formed in 2011 and has worked on a number of high-profile projects including Redfall, Hogwarts Legacy, and For Honor.

The company primarily offers character-action game development services for a "global client base," and currently boasts a 110-strong development team.

The Horizon franchise has become a jewel in the PlayStation crown since debuting in 2017, with Guerrilla following up the acclaimed Horizon Zero Dawn with an equally impressive sequel, Horizon Forbidden West.

The franchise will soon be making the leap to VR in the form of Horizon Call of the Mountain, a PlayStation VR 2 title that's being developed by Guerrilla and Firesprite. An expansion for Forbidden West called Burning Shores is also in development.

Studio Gobo says it's currently filling roles on its Horizon team after being tapped to assist with the franchise.

